Premier Mark McGowan reveals latest WA COVID-19 numbers

Western Australia has recorded one new case of COVID-19 in hotel quarantine overnight.

Eight out of 14 crew members from the BBC California cargo ship were taken off the vessel at Fremantle this morning after displaying possible coronavirus symptoms.

The crew members were taken into a special pop-up clinic at the port to be tested.

July 19, 2021

They have since been returned to the ship, where they are required to isolate until they receive their test results.

The results of their tests are expected this afternoon.