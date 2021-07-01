Premier Mark McGowan confirms no new local COVID-19 cases

Premier Mark McGowan has announced no new local cases of COVID-19 in WA overnight, as the Perth and Peel region edge closer to the end of lockdown.

“This is amazingly encouraging news … it puts WA in the best possible position,” he said.

15,809 tests were conducted across the state yesterday and the Premier said “the next 24 hours are crucial”.

“I would like to appeal to every West Australian – we need you to get tested, if you are experiencing symptoms, or if you have been to an exposure site … we need you to get tested again.

“When it comes time to lift restrictions we want to be confident this incredibly infectious virus variant is not still in the community.”

360 close contacts of the four infected cases have now been identified, 295 of which have tested negative.

“It is important that every West Australian keeps checking the website for new exposure sites and times.

“We want to find as many potential contacts as possible.”

The Premier has not yet confirmed whether lockdown will be lifted as scheduled tomorrow night.

A decision is expected to be made late tomorrow.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Mornings

(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)