6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Premier Mark McGowan confirms no..

Premier Mark McGowan confirms no new local COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Premier Mark McGowan confirms no new local COVID-19 cases

Premier Mark McGowan has announced no new local cases of COVID-19 in WA overnight, as the Perth and Peel region edge closer to the end of lockdown.

“This is amazingly encouraging news … it puts WA in the best possible position,” he said.

15,809 tests were conducted across the state yesterday and the Premier said “the next 24 hours are crucial”.

“I would like to appeal to every West Australian – we need you to get tested, if you are experiencing symptoms, or if you have been to an exposure site …  we need you to get tested again.

“When it comes time to lift restrictions we want to be confident this incredibly infectious virus variant is not still in the community.”

360 close contacts of the four infected cases have now been identified, 295 of which have tested negative.

“It is important that every West Australian keeps checking the website for new exposure sites and times.

“We want to find as many potential contacts as possible.”

The Premier has not yet confirmed whether lockdown will be lifted as scheduled tomorrow night.

A decision is expected to be made late tomorrow.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Mornings

(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882