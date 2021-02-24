Premier claims Liberal election commitments will ‘bankrupt the state’

The Premier has slammed the state opposition’s uncosted election commitments, claiming they will cost the state $26 billion if the Liberal party win the election.

Treasury has costed Labor’s election commitments at $1.8 billion with two and a half weeks until Election Day.

Mark McGowan made the announcement this morning, again taking a swipe at the Liberals who haven’t released the costs of their promises.

Labor estimates their opponents policies will blow out beyond $26 billion dollars, which the premier says will “bankrupt the state”.

He also revealed that Clive Palmer is set to hand over a significant amount of money to the WA government.

The High Court ruled this morning that the mining magnate will have to pay costs after he challenged the state governments hard border policy.

The opposition have been contacted for a response.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images.)