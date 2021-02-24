6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Premier claims Liberal election commitments..

Premier claims Liberal election commitments will ‘bankrupt the state’

1 hour ago
6PR News
Article image for Premier claims Liberal election commitments will ‘bankrupt the state’

The Premier has slammed the state opposition’s uncosted election commitments, claiming they will cost the state $26 billion if the Liberal party win the election.

Treasury has costed Labor’s election commitments at $1.8 billion with two and a half weeks until Election Day.

Mark McGowan made the announcement this morning, again taking a swipe at the Liberals who haven’t released the costs of their promises.

Labor estimates their opponents policies will blow out beyond $26 billion dollars, which the premier says will “bankrupt the state”.

He also revealed that Clive Palmer is set to hand over a significant amount of money to the WA government.

The High Court ruled this morning that the mining magnate will have to pay costs after he challenged the state governments hard border policy.

The opposition have been contacted for a response.

(Photo: Matt Jelonek/Getty Images.)

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882