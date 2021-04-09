Premier announces major changes to WA’s coronavirus restrictions

The state government has made a series of changes to WA’s coronavirus restrictions.

Western Australia will treat New Zealand like any other jurisdiction from April 19, effectively opening up to a Trans-Tasman travel bubble.

New Zealand will be classified as a “very low risk” jurisdiction which means travellers will be able to enter WA without having to quarantine.

Queensland will also transition to a “very low risk ” state from April 19.

WA will no longer require 28-days of no community transmission to open up state borders.

Instead only 14-days will be required.

Meanwhile, the capacity cap at major WA venues, including stadiums, theatres, cinemas and places of worship, will be lifted from midnight tomorrow.

This means venues like Optus Stadium and RAC Arena can run at 100 per cent capacity.

Restaurants and pubs will still have to adhere to the two-square-metre rule and be limited to 75 per cent capacity.

More to come.

(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)