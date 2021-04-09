6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Premier announces major changes to..

Premier announces major changes to WA’s coronavirus restrictions

2 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Premier announces major changes to WA’s coronavirus restrictions

The state government has made a series of changes to WA’s coronavirus restrictions.

Western Australia will treat New Zealand like any other jurisdiction from April 19, effectively opening up to a Trans-Tasman travel bubble.

New Zealand will be classified as a “very low risk” jurisdiction which means travellers will be able to enter WA without having to quarantine.

Queensland will also transition to a “very low risk ” state from April 19.

WA will no longer require 28-days of no community transmission to open up state borders.

Instead only 14-days will be required.

Meanwhile, the capacity cap at major WA venues, including stadiums, theatres, cinemas and places of worship, will be lifted from midnight tomorrow.

This means venues like Optus Stadium and RAC Arena can run at 100 per cent capacity.

Restaurants and pubs will still have to adhere to the two-square-metre rule and be limited to 75 per cent capacity.

More to come.

(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882