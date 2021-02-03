PPE fail revealed as WA records third day of no new cases

WA has recorded a third consecutive day of zero locally-acquired cases, but the Premier has warned we are “not out of the woods yet”.

Mark McGowan said if we continue on a zero streak through until Friday, the full lockdown will end at 6pm as planned.

However some restrictions could remain for “the next week or so”.

“We need to see at least 14 days of no community transmission before we can return to our unique way of life here in Perth and the South West,” he said,

Contact tracers have now identified 189 close contacts of the infected security guard – dubbed patient 903.

138 people have returned negative tests, and a further 234 casual contacts have been identified.

Patient 903’s three housemates have been tested again, and their results are pending.

54 guests from the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel who were due to be released have now tested negative, and will be released from quarantine today.

The state Government have backtracked after revealing yesterday the security guard delivered medication to an infected patient who has the mutant UK strain of the virus.

Today The Health Minister said new information indicates he did not deliver medication, and his role was to monitor the floor.

“He was based, at a static location near the stairwell. At least two doors away from the room we think was responsible for the transmission of COVID-19,” he said.

“His role there was to monitor the floor to make sure no one left the room and as i said was sitting in a chair … a safe distance from the room in question.”

He revealed there were seven visits to the room of the COVID-19 infected guest but “the security guard did not approach the door during the day”.

However, it was revealed that the security guard was not wearing a mask while working on a floor with infected patients.

Roger Cook says the public health advice at the time meant he did not need to wear one, but from now forward guards in hotel quarantine will be required to wear masks at all times.

12,326 people were tested at clinics across WA yesterday.

Click play to watch the full press conference.