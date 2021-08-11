Power outages continue to cause havoc for businesses after Cyclone Seroja

There are calls for more to be done to fix electricity grid problems in the state’s Mid West, with many residents still experiencing significant outages months after Cyclone Seroja.

Four large generators were installed in Kalbarri months before the cyclone to deal with power problems, which were only made worse after Cyclone Seroja knocked out local infrastructure in April.

Substantial resources have been deployed in the clean-up operation but many locals are still suffering regular outages for hours at a time.

Shire of Northampton deputy president Shane Krakouer told Liam Bartlett the situation is taking a heavy toll on local businesses.

“Yesterday we had no landline telephones, no internet connection and no EFTPOS there for a while, it makes it very hard to stay in business.”

Western Power Asset Manager Gair Landsborough said there’s no quick fix, and the generators can’t be switched on when needed.

An automated grid back-up system is due to come online in late September, which is hoped to provide reliable power to long-suffering residents.

“These battery systems are quite complex,” Mr Landsborough said.

