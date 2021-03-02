Post pandemic rent assistance now available

Applications are open under the Residential Rent Relief Grant Scheme to help tenants who are struggling to meet rent payments.

Director of Retail and Services at Consumer Protection, told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday renters who are facing a significant rent increase that they can’t afford, can apply for the grants if they satisfy specific criteria.

“The person needs to have less than $10,000 in savings, and they need to be paying more than 25 per cent of their income in rent per week,” she said.

Only applicants who receive a Centrelink payment as their primary income (excluding JobKeeper) will be eligible.

For further details and to apply for a grant visit www.dmirs.wa.gov.au/ covidrentgrant.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)