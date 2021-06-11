6PR
Young boy attacked by shark at WA tourism hotspot

4 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Young boy attacked by shark at WA tourism hotspot

A boy snorkeling near Coral Bay has been bitten by what’s believed to be a two-metre shark and is being flown to Perth for treatment.

The 10-year-old was about 80 metres offshore at Five Fingers Reef when he was bitten.

A two-metre bronze whaler shark was spotted near the popular snorkeling reef about 80 metres offshore, just 20 minutes before the incident.

Emergency crews were called to the beach late this morning.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Coral Bay nursing post for treatment.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

People in the area are being urged to take additional caution.

6PR Nine News Reporter Josh Dawe is awaiting the arrival of the RFDS flight carrying the boy.

Here’s what he told Oliver Peterson:

