Possible disruption to food and petrol supplies as truckie strike looms

Unions are warning grocery and petrol supplies could be disrupted next week, if truck drivers go on strike.

The Transport Workers Union is considering strike action, after pay negotiations with the Toll group broke down.

TWU WA secretary Tim Dawson said WA consumers will be affected if the strike goes ahead.

“They have major contracts in fuel, in mining companies, in manufacturing and retail, yes it will affect them,” he told Liam Bartlett.

“We don’t want to go down this path, no one wants to take industrial action.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)