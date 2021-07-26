Possible COVID-infected ship to berth in Fremantle as sick crew doubles

Eight crew members on board a cargo ship off Rottnest Island have now fallen ill with COVID-19 symptoms.

The Darya Krishna arrived in WA waters from Indonesia yesterday with 19 crew on board, mainly from Indian and the Philippines.

Authorities were alerted that several members were showing COVID-like symptoms, and this morning they received reports tat a second officer had fallen seriously ill.

Premier Mark McGowan said the ship will be given permission to berth in Fremantle, where three crew members will be transferred to Fiona Stanley Hospital.

I am able to provide an update on the bulk carrier vessel, the MV Darya Krishna, and its 20 crew members. The MV Darya Krishna will berth at Fremantle Port this morning for the medical emergency evacuation of 3 crew members and the testing of the remaining 17 people on board. pic.twitter.com/VnPiuLixTT — Mark McGowan (@MarkMcGowanMP) July 26, 2021

“The three crew members will be transferred to Fiona Stanley Hospital by St John Ambulance COVID-19 dedicated vehicle and Special operations crew,” he said.

“All COVID-19 protocols and procedures will be followed, and we will continue to provide updates on the situation as it evolves.”

The remaining 17 people on board will be tested while the ship is docked.

Bulk carrier ship MV Darya Krishna arrives at Fremantle Port for an emergency medi-vac. 3 sick crew members will be taken to Fiona Stanley Hospital – 17 others on board will be tested for COVID-19. @9NewsPerth pic.twitter.com/bF9dWMMIF7 — Joshua Dawe (@joshuadawe9) July 26, 2021

He has again called for shipping companies to ensure crews docking in Indonesia do not get off their ships.

“My view is when the ships are in Indonesia, the crew stay onboard, they don’t get off.

“When you get off and you go to some of the port towns, the likelihood is you will catch COVID.”

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Mornings

(Photo: Joshua Dawe/Nine News.)