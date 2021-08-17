‘Political football’: Mark McGowan slammed for ‘sniping across the Nullarbor’

The federal government have slammed the comments made by the Premier regarding WA’s coronavirus exit plan.

Over the weekend the Mark McGowan revealed West Australians could still be subject to lockdowns and a hard border even after vaccination rates reach 80 per cent.

Defence Industries Minister Melissa Price told Liam Bartlett that’s not what was agreed to by National Cabinet.

“West Australians are sick to their back teeth of the politicisation of COVID and the vaccine rollout,” she said.

“What they want to know is what it is they have to do personally to get their lives back to as normal as possible.

“They thought getting the vaccine was the pathway to normality, now there is confusion, there is uncertainty and rightly so West Australians are now starting to say what is the point, why am I bothering to get vaccinated.”

She said the situation has turned into “political football” and that both state and federal leaders need to work together.

“What I would like to see is all of that national cabinet working together better, and frankly this sort of sniping across the Nullarbor is really unhelpful.”

