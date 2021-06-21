6PR
Political editor tips McCormack as rumoured Nationals leadership spill looms

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Political editor tips McCormack as rumoured Nationals leadership spill looms

If the rumoured leadership spill within the National Party will take place, 6PR federal political editor Michael Pachi is tipping it’ll happen today.

There’s suggestions Nationals members are pushing for a spill to oust the current leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack and secure Barnaby Joyce’s return to the position.

“I think that Michael McCormack will probably stay in his job,” he told Gareth Parker.

“There is about half his colleagues who are not happy with him … but I just don’t think Barnaby Joyce has the numbers that he needs to take the top job.”

With a party room of 21 people in federal parliament, Mr Joyce would need to secure a total 11 votes in his favour.

Press PLAY below to hear Pachi give a full breakdown of the rumours

(Photo: Nine News.)

Gareth Parker
News
