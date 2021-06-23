6PR
Police uncover ‘sophisticated’ cannabis grow houses in Perth suburbs

8 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Police uncover ‘sophisticated’ cannabis grow houses in Perth suburbs

Police have put a big dent in WA’s illegal cannabis supply chain, following several raids across Perth.

Authorities pounced on two grow houses in the metro area yesterday, and seized around $60,000 cash and made significant arrests.

Acting Police Commissioner Gary Dreigbergs told Gareth Parker the investigation dates back to last month, when they searched a property in Langford.

“The allegation is that one of those properties at that time was a sophisticated hydroponic set-up with more than 153 cannabis plants growing in it,” he said.

“There was also 12.9 kilograms of lose cannabis located inside the laundry.”

The operation then led them to two homes in Belmont and Ballajura yesterday, where a man was taken into custody.

“They found another 75 cannabis plants of varying maturity, and again another very sophisticated grow house,” he said.

“They have got a significant amount of cannabis seized and a significant amount of cash.

“It’s a concerning issue that grow houses are popping up again in our suburbs.”

Gareth Parker
News
