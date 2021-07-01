6PR
Police to carry ‘life-saving’ overdose prevention drug

4 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Police to carry ‘life-saving’ overdose prevention drug

Perth and South West police officers will be equipped with a nasal spray to assist people suffering opioid-induced overdoses.

Officers will carry the life-saving drug Naloxone during a 12-month trial, to provide emergency first aid and assist in blocking the effects of opioids.

It comes after a surge in drug overdoses and deaths in WA.

Police Minister Paul Papalia said it could be the difference between life and death.

“Very often, particularly in our remote areas, police will be the first person there,” he told 6PR’s Gary Adshead, filling in for Liam Bartlett on 6PR Mornings.

“It’s a very simple procedure, and if they can provide that then it is potentially a benefit.”

About 300 officers in Perth and Bunbury will take part in the trial.

Press PLAY to hear more about the trial 

News
