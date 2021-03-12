6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police send a strong message to outlaw motorcycle gangs

9 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Police send a strong message to outlaw motorcycle gangs

Police are promising to crack down on outlaw motorcycle gangs following another suburban shooting.

Shots were fired outside the Port Kennedy home of a Rebel turned Mongol yesterday morning prompting raids at clubhouses across Perth.

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch told 6PR’s Gareth Parker endangering the life of others is unacceptable.

“The last two shootings, the bikies weren’t even there, they shot at kids,”he said.

“It’s absolutely outrageous, it’s horrific, it demands a strong police response.”

The Tactical Response Group used an electric saw to cut their way into the Rebels Bibra Lake clubhouse yesterday afternoon.

Raids were also carried out at the Perth clubhouses of the Mongols and the Hells Angels.

“We had to send a strong message that we won’t tolerate that behavior in our community,”he said.

“It’s petulant behavior, it’s over relatively minor matters in most cases, and it’s a disproportionate response of violence.

“These people aren’t outlaws they are behaving like in-laws.

“It’s more like school yard bullying than adults behaving in a professional world.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: Nine News.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882