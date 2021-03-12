Police send a strong message to outlaw motorcycle gangs

Police are promising to crack down on outlaw motorcycle gangs following another suburban shooting.

Shots were fired outside the Port Kennedy home of a Rebel turned Mongol yesterday morning prompting raids at clubhouses across Perth.

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch told 6PR’s Gareth Parker endangering the life of others is unacceptable.

“The last two shootings, the bikies weren’t even there, they shot at kids,”he said.

“It’s absolutely outrageous, it’s horrific, it demands a strong police response.”

The Tactical Response Group used an electric saw to cut their way into the Rebels Bibra Lake clubhouse yesterday afternoon.

Raids were also carried out at the Perth clubhouses of the Mongols and the Hells Angels.

“We had to send a strong message that we won’t tolerate that behavior in our community,”he said.

“It’s petulant behavior, it’s over relatively minor matters in most cases, and it’s a disproportionate response of violence.

“These people aren’t outlaws they are behaving like in-laws.

“It’s more like school yard bullying than adults behaving in a professional world.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Nine News.)