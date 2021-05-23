6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police search for missing girl..

Police search for missing girl in Perth’s east

8 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Police search for missing girl in Perth’s east

Police are urgently seeking help to find a 16-year-old girl, who was last seen leaving her Bennett Springs home about midnight.

Claire Young (pictured) is described as fair skinned, 180 centimetres tall, with long dark purple hair and was last seen wearing black track pants, a black jumper and black sneakers.

Concerns are held for her welfare, as no one has seen or heard from the teenager since she walked out of her Bennett Springs home last night.

According to her family it’s completely out of character, and police are concerned for her safety given the cold and wet weather hitting the Perth metro area.

6PR and Nine News reporter Jake Battrick said police have thrown significant resources at the search.

“The mounted section, more than a dozen SES volunteers and sniffer dogs are searching around Bennett Springs.”

Any sightings or information should be passed on to Police by calling 131 444.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Mornings 

(Photo: WA Police/ Supplied.) 

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882