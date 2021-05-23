Police search for missing girl in Perth’s east

Police are urgently seeking help to find a 16-year-old girl, who was last seen leaving her Bennett Springs home about midnight.

Claire Young (pictured) is described as fair skinned, 180 centimetres tall, with long dark purple hair and was last seen wearing black track pants, a black jumper and black sneakers.

Concerns are held for her welfare, as no one has seen or heard from the teenager since she walked out of her Bennett Springs home last night.

According to her family it’s completely out of character, and police are concerned for her safety given the cold and wet weather hitting the Perth metro area.

6PR and Nine News reporter Jake Battrick said police have thrown significant resources at the search.

“The mounted section, more than a dozen SES volunteers and sniffer dogs are searching around Bennett Springs.”

Any sightings or information should be passed on to Police by calling 131 444.

(Photo: WA Police/ Supplied.)