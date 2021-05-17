6PR
Police search for man after racist posters plastered across Perth’s north

8 hours ago
Police are looking for a man believed to have put up racist and anti-Semitic posters around the northern suburbs.

A number of the hateful images were spotted along West Coast Highway in Carine, Sorrento, Marmion and Watermans Bay on Monday.

Police believe the man pictured in the CCTV might be able to assist them with their investigation.

Press PLAY to watch the CCTV footage

Anyone who can identify the man or has information relating to the incident is urged contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

