Police remain tight-lipped on bikie assassination arrest

Police are continuing to question a man over the death of former Rebels bikie boss Nick Martin.

The man was arrested at a Waikiki home on Monday when the Tactical Response Group, forensics and other detectives raided the property – seizing vehicles, a boat and other items of interest.

6PR and Nine News reporter Michael Stamp was at police headquarters this morning and said police have released very little information about the arrest.

“Given the enormity of this investigation police are taking their time,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“They are looking out for the safety of all people involved.”

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson released a statement yesterday revealing the Taskforce Ravello investigation is ongoing.

“WA Police are concerned for the safety of people involved in the investigations as well as associates and the families of those people,” the statement reads.

“Police are continuing to interview people and no charges have been preferred.

“More details will be released in relation to this ongoing investigation as soon as possible.”

Commissioner Dawson cancelled his regular appearance on 6PR Breakfast this morning due to the sensitivity of the case.

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: Nine News Perth.)