Police release terrifying vision of truck crash in Williams

3 hours ago
Article image for Police release terrifying vision of truck crash in Williams

Williams Police have released terrifying vision of two trucks colliding on Albany Highway in Williams yesterday.

The vision was captured on police dashcam and shows a trailer being thrown into the air after the truck was rear-ended.

Police say there were no serious injuries as a result of the crash.

They are urging all motorists to “drive to the conditions and prepare to stop”.

Press PLAY to see the lucky escape

(Photo: Williams Police/ Twitter.) 

