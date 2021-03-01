Police officers injured in out of control gathering

Three police officers have been injured in an out of control gathering outside a Perth nightclub.

The Murray Street venue held a sold-out event for 700 people last night, with more spilling out onto the street.

The event closed at 2am and a large number of people gathered outside the nightclub.

A fight broke out between a group of men but when officers tried to intervene, it’s alleged crowds surrounded them, throwing glass and plastic bottles.

One officer was hit in the face by a plastic bottle and two other officers were assaulted and received minor injuries.

Six people, aged between 18 and 25, have been arrested and the police investigation is ongoing.