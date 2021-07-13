Police man hunt after shots fired at northern suburbs boat ramp

FIRST ON 6PR

Continuing tensions between rival bikie gangs have boiled over, with shots fired at the Mindarie boat ramp overnight.

Police are looking for a number of suspects related to the shooting which occurred at about 8pm.

Speaking with 6PR’s Gareth Parker, Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said the force will track down anyone responsible for putting the public in danger.

“There were two or three vehicles there, several shots were fired, we believe at least a smaller caliber and a shotgun were involved,” he said.

“We are on the hunt for a couple of people and I am very confident we will get a resolution.

“They are violent criminals and we will put a large team on to this.

“These sorts of events are of course very concerning, people shooting each other in public places.”

Police were chasing an orange mustang, which was later abandoned.

The Tactical Response Group also raided a related property in Pearsall, though no arrests have been made.

“We have been executing a few search warrants and we will continue to,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“We equip our officers with military assault style weapons because we are dealing with dangerous criminals.

“It’s very dangerous work, but it is most important that we do that to keep the community safe.”

