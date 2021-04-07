6PR
Police led to remains of Wade Dunn in bushland near Bindoon

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
The Police Commissioner has revealed they were led to the remains of a murder victim by someone involved in the case.

The remains of Wade Dunn, who was fatally bashed in 2015, were located in bushland near Bindoon on Monday.

Two men were convicted of his murder in 2017.

WA Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker they received advice about the location of the body.

“We had some information, at least one of the people we have been talking to has taken us to that location previously.”

He added that the discovery of the remains will bring great comfort to Mr Dunn’s family.

“The loss of life for any family, and this particular mans body will now be able to be returned.”

Click play to hear more.

(Photo: WA Today.) 

News
