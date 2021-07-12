Police led on multiple dangerous chases through Perth suburbs

Two men are in custody after an overnight pursuit that started in Wellard.

Police tried to pull over a Volkswagen Tiguan on Leda Boulevard just before 11pm, sparking a half-hour chase through Perth’s south.

The car was eventually stopped in Jarrahdale when it collided with a police car.

The 35-year-old male driver and 26-year-old male passenger were taken into custody, and have been treated in hospital for injuries.

Meanwhile, police are searching for two people who crashed a stolen car in Malaga this morning.

Officers attempted to stop a Nissan Navara on Victoria Road just after 2am but the car sped away and hit a fence.

Both suspects fled on foot.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.