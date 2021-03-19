Police investigate suspicious fire in Perth’s east

Police are investigating an apartment fire in East Victoia Park.

Emergency services were called to the Hubert Street building at about 10.15pm last night.

Residents were evacuated and were unable to return to their apartments overnight with the building remaining under police guard.

At this stage the fire is being treated as suspicious.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Rewards of up to $50,000 are available for information that leads to the identification and conviction of an arsonist.