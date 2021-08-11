6PR
Police investigate Road Safety Commissioner’s carpark crash

4 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Oliver Peterson - 6pr

The culture at the Road Safety Commission has come under the spotlight, in the wake of allegations of inappropriate behaviour by commissioner Adrian Warner.

Mr Warner is being investigated for alleged traffic offences, but has denied accusations of poor behaviour in the workplace.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said some issues have been raised, but it’s too early to say if there’s been any wrongdoing.

“I have been made aware of some matters,” he told Gareth Parker.

“I have seen one piece of correspondences which was anonymous.

“I haven’t had any direct complaints made to me, but certainly the public sector commissioner has been made aware of some matters.”

The Police Commissioner also confirmed WA’s most senior road safety official is under investigation after reports of a “road rage” incident in Perth’s northern suburbs.

“Adrian was on holidays at the time, in a carpark in Mount Hawthorn and there has clearly been a collision,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“But the circumstances warrant further investigation, so I have asked for some further matters to be investigated, to establish some of these allegations whether they are true or not.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the investigation 

