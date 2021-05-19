Police investigate ‘in-fighting’ after Rebels bikie prison bashing

The brutal bashing of a Casuarina Prison inmate may be related to in-fighting between gang members from the same club.

Patched-Rebels member Jason Kemp was found unconscious with serious head and facial injuries yesterday morning by another prisoner.

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch told Gareth Parker there’s no indication at this stage the assault is related to rising tensions between motorcycle gangs.

“Gang crime are investigating the assault that occurred in the prison, the 40-year-old man is assisting us with our enquiries,” he said.

“There may be some in-fighting within the one club.”

At least one fellow inmate is being questioned over the assault and Kemp is being treated at Fiona Stanley Hospital.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)