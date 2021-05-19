6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police investigate ‘in-fighting’ after Rebels..

Police investigate ‘in-fighting’ after Rebels bikie prison bashing

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Police investigate ‘in-fighting’ after Rebels bikie prison bashing

The brutal bashing of a Casuarina Prison inmate may be related to in-fighting between gang members from the same club.

Patched-Rebels member Jason Kemp was found unconscious with serious head and facial injuries yesterday morning by another prisoner.

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch told Gareth Parker there’s no indication at this stage the assault is related to rising tensions between motorcycle gangs.

“Gang crime are investigating the assault that occurred in the prison, the 40-year-old man is assisting us with our enquiries,” he said.

“There may be some in-fighting within the one club.”

At least one fellow inmate is being questioned over the assault and Kemp is being treated at Fiona Stanley Hospital.

Press PLAY to hear more on 6PR Breakfast 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882