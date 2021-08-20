6PR
Police investigate death of 11-year-old child in Perth’s north

5 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Police investigate death of 11-year-old child in Perth’s north

Homicide squad detectives are investigating the death of a child in Dianella.

Paramedics were called to a home on Avery Avenue yesterday afternoon but the child couldn’t be saved.

The 11-year-old child had a medical condition, but the cause of death is still under investigation.

Nine News reporter Zarisha Bradley was at the scene this morning.

“Details of her (or his) death still remain a mystery at this stage, but a very sad situation.”

Press PLAY to hear more 

Liam Bartlett
News
