Police investigate death of 11-year-old child in Perth’s north

Homicide squad detectives are investigating the death of a child in Dianella.

Paramedics were called to a home on Avery Avenue yesterday afternoon but the child couldn’t be saved.

The 11-year-old child had a medical condition, but the cause of death is still under investigation.

“Details of her (or his) death still remain a mystery at this stage, but a very sad situation.”

