Police investigate death of 11-year-old child in Perth’s north
Homicide squad detectives are investigating the death of a child in Dianella.
Paramedics were called to a home on Avery Avenue yesterday afternoon but the child couldn’t be saved.
The 11-year-old child had a medical condition, but the cause of death is still under investigation.
Nine News reporter Zarisha Bradley was at the scene this morning.
“Details of her (or his) death still remain a mystery at this stage, but a very sad situation.”
Press PLAY to hear more