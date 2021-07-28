6PR
Police investigate after Dennis Lillee cricket bat ‘disappears’ from charity match

9 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Police investigate after Dennis Lillee cricket bat ‘disappears’ from charity match

Police are searching for a Dennis Lillee aluminum cricket bat valued at $10,000, after it disappeared from a charity cricket event in March.

The bat was used during the Pirate Foundations Ultimate Backyard Cricket Match, and it is unknown if the bat was stolen or misplaced after the game.

Event organiser Nathan Colgan said the bat holds sentimental value to the owner and appealed for the public to come forward with information.

“We just didn’t think, for that kind of event, something like this would go missing.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 131 444.

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

Gareth Parker
News
