Police hunt masked man after stabbing in Perth’s south-east

A police man hunt is underway after a woman was stabbed in Perth’s south-east last night.

Police say the 22-year-old woman was getting out of her car on Mawson Place in Huntingdale at about 9pm when she was attacked.

The offender fled the scene on foot.

He’s described as 182 centimetres tall, with a muscular build and was wearing dark clothes and a face covering.

The victim is being treated for non-life threatening injuries at Royal Perth Hospital.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.