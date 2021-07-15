Police hunt brazen cactus thief in Perth’s western suburbs

Police are on the hunt for a brazen cactus thief in Perth’s western suburbs.

CCTV vision captures the man pulling into the driveway of a Swanbourne home, then cutting off a large branch with a machete.

The plant is believed to be worth about $2,000.

Wembley Police Senior Sergeant Peter Gilmore told Millsy it was a targeted incident.

“The matter is still under investigation, certainly we have some leads that we are looking at,” he said.

“It’s a targeted event, he is there for an unlawful event and targeted that particular cacti.”

Police are also investigating a number of similar incidents in the Floreat area, which they believe could be connected.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

(Photo: WA Police.)