6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police continue to crackdown on..

Police continue to crackdown on bikie gangs

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Police continue to crackdown on bikie gangs

WA Police are continuing to put the squeeze on outlaw motorcycle groups.

A number of significant drug and cash seizures have taken place in the last six months, adding pressure on gangs.

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch has thanked the public for their involvement in the cracking down of organised crime.

“We have got a lot of people out there giving us information, and we are continually suppressing their activity,” he said.

“A lot of people are ringing Crime Stoppers, we’ve got a lot of people who work in businesses and when they see something that is not quite right, they ring us.

“We keep that intelligence and we put that intelligence together.”

Press PLAY to hear what police are doing to suppress gang retaliation 

 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882