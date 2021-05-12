Police continue to crackdown on bikie gangs

WA Police are continuing to put the squeeze on outlaw motorcycle groups.

A number of significant drug and cash seizures have taken place in the last six months, adding pressure on gangs.

Deputy Police Commissioner Col Blanch has thanked the public for their involvement in the cracking down of organised crime.

“We have got a lot of people out there giving us information, and we are continually suppressing their activity,” he said.

“A lot of people are ringing Crime Stoppers, we’ve got a lot of people who work in businesses and when they see something that is not quite right, they ring us.

“We keep that intelligence and we put that intelligence together.”

Press PLAY to hear what police are doing to suppress gang retaliation