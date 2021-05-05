6PR
Police Commissioner won’t rule out extended mask mandate

5 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Police Commissioner won’t rule out extended mask mandate

The Police Commissioner hasn’t ruled out an extended mask mandate to make sure there’s no further community spread of COVID-19.

The most recent cases, involving a hotel security guard and two of his housemates, haven’t resulted in further infections.

Chris Dawson attributes the lack of spread to the restrictions in place after the last lockdown, but said any decisions on the next round of measures, including an extended mask mandate, are yet to be made.

“There was a unique set of circumstances in the period that these three people were infected, we had mask wearing and quite a limited regime,” he told 6PR’s Gareth Parker.

“That gave us much better insulation in the decision making.”

He said mask use has become standard practice among major centres on the east coast and internationally.

“They are just used to wearing masks all the time, public transport, going in and out of the shops, and certainly internationally it is just a normal thing,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“We will again rely on Dr Robertson’s advice, and he will be advising us all this week whether in fact this is one of the measures.”

The state government are likely to make an announcement on future measures on Friday.

Press PLAY to hear the full interview

 

