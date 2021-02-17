Police Commissioner | WA set to stick with hotel quarantine as investigation ends

The police investigation into a security guard who plunged WA into a five day lockdown has wrapped up, and details are expected to be released in coming days.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker questions were raised about ventilation in quarantine hotels during the investigation.

“I can’t speculate the outcome but there is no criminality, and certainly there is room for us to adjust a number of things,” Commissioner Dawson said.

“While he had over 500 close and casual contacts, it is quite remarkable that there was no one else infected.”

Yesterday Victoria announced they are exploring alternative options to the current hotel quarantine system, including setting up a purpose-built facility outside the CBD.

But Police Commissioner Chris Dawson said it’s not on the cards for WA.

“We have had over 37,500 people through, and there has been a coupe of incidents here or there, nothing that has caused a community outbreak,” he said.

“That tells us that the system has been working extremely well.”

Click play to hear the full interview.