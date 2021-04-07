6PR
  • Police Commissioner | Trans-Tasman travel bubble..

Police Commissioner | Trans-Tasman travel bubble with WA to be revealed this week

6 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Police Commissioner Chris Dawson

A State Disaster Council meeting will be held on Friday to decide how quarantine-free travel will work between New Zealand and Western Australia.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wants her country to be considered like any other state or territory – whereby hotspots can be declared should coronavirus infections arise.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker WA’s Chief Health Officer will decide on the risk level of New Zealand.

“We will wait on the Chief Health Officers advice to say whether in fact New Zealand is low, very low or medium.”

The Trans-Tasman bubble comes into effect on Sunday, April 18, from 11.59pm.

Click play to hear more. 

Gareth Parker
News
