Police chase ends in crash in Perth’s northern suburbs

Two people are in custody after a police chase ended in a crash in Perth’s northern suburbs this afternoon.

Officers tried to stop a Mitsubishi Lancer around 1:20pm but it took off.

A pursuit followed and witnesses say the Lancer crashed into another car at the intersection of Beechboro Road and Morley Drive.

6PR Listener Dave said it “doesn’t look to good”.

“The person he has hit is trapped in the car still.”

There’s no word on injuries at this stage.

(Photo: Supplied.)