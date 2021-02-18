Police chase comes to a crashing end in Perth’s south

A man is in custody and two others have been questioned by police after a short police pursuit south of the river.

Police were called to a potential burglary in Como at about 10pm last night, and received information that the offenders could still be nearby.

A silver Holden Commodore approached the scene, and when they spotted the investigating officers, the driver turned around and sped off.

Police chased the car and attempted to stop the vehicle, however the driver failed to stop.

The car lost control and crashed into a brick wall at a home in Waterford a short time later.

The three men attempted to flee the scene on foot.

A 21-year-old man from Kenwick was found hiding at a nearby address, and the other two men, a 21-year-old man from East Victoria Park and a 32-year-old man of no fixed address, were arrested at the scene.

The trio were taken to Royal Perth Hospital for a medical assessment as a precaution.

The 21-year-old man remains in hospital under police guard and investigations are ongoing.

(Photo: Getty Images.)