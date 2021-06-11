6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Police car gets stuck in sink hole on country highway

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Police car gets stuck in sink hole on country highway

Police officers from the Wheatbelt had a big surprise last night when their car got stuck in a sink hole on Great Eastern Highway near Merredin.

It’s believed a burst water pipe caused the sink hole to form.

Merredin Police Acting Senior Sergeant Andy Galbraith said the officers thought they were driving through a puddle but got more than they bargained for.

“What they thought was a puddle, turned out to be a five metre by three metre sink hole, and that they were currently stuck in their police car in the middle of the highway,” he said.

“No damage was done to the police officers or the police car.”

Main roads are at the scene this morning and are hoping to have the road repaired by lunch time.

“There is some ongoing traffic management out on Great Eastern Highway that is probably causing some delays to both eastbound and westbound traffic” Senior Sergeant Andy Galbraith

Press PLAY to hear the full story  

(Photo: Wheatbelt District – WA Police Force/ Facebook.)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882