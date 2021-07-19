6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police and footy league investigate..

Police and footy league investigate alleged Goldfields umpire assault

2 hours ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Police and footy league investigate alleged Goldfields umpire assault

Police and the Goldfields Football League are investigating an alleged assault on a umpire during a football match in Kambalda on Saturday.

It’s alleged an umpire was struck and injured during a league match.

Goldfields Football League president Graham Borchett said a full police investigation is underway and the player will face the GFL Tribunal.

“It’s not what we stand for up here.”

The umpire is receiving support from the league.

Press PLAY to hear the full story 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882