Police and footy league investigate alleged Goldfields umpire assault

Police and the Goldfields Football League are investigating an alleged assault on a umpire during a football match in Kambalda on Saturday.

It’s alleged an umpire was struck and injured during a league match.

Goldfields Football League president Graham Borchett said a full police investigation is underway and the player will face the GFL Tribunal.

“It’s not what we stand for up here.”

The umpire is receiving support from the league.

Press PLAY to hear the full story