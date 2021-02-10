6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Police ‘aggressively pursue’ drug trafficking..

Police ‘aggressively pursue’ drug trafficking amid COVID restrictions

9 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Police ‘aggressively pursue’ drug trafficking amid COVID restrictions

The WA Police Commissioner has revealed there has been a “massive reduction” in drug use in WA according to wastewater testing results.

Police are expected to reveal details about a significant drug and cash seizure later this morning, after a truck was stopped in WA.

Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker while police have been kept busy with lockdown restrictions, fires and floods, “policing doesn’t stop”.

“We have been aggressively pursuing drug trafficking,” he said.

“It further reinforces to the community that while COVID is occupying a lot of our efforts and time, we are really hammering the top layers of drug trafficking.

“We have seen massive reductions in wastewater testing results, which means it is having an impact.”

The Commissioner said he is pleased at how the community has responded to the lockdown and subsequent restrictions.

“We are locking up a few knuckleheads, but broadly speaking people understand this is for your personal safety, and your loved ones.”

“The nature of this virus is that it’s mutating … it means we are dealing with a much more infectious virus, so our rules have to change and adapt.

“I can’t predict we will do it the same next time around.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882