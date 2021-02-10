Police ‘aggressively pursue’ drug trafficking amid COVID restrictions

The WA Police Commissioner has revealed there has been a “massive reduction” in drug use in WA according to wastewater testing results.

Police are expected to reveal details about a significant drug and cash seizure later this morning, after a truck was stopped in WA.

Commissioner Chris Dawson told 6PR’s Gareth Parker while police have been kept busy with lockdown restrictions, fires and floods, “policing doesn’t stop”.

“We have been aggressively pursuing drug trafficking,” he said.

“It further reinforces to the community that while COVID is occupying a lot of our efforts and time, we are really hammering the top layers of drug trafficking.

“We have seen massive reductions in wastewater testing results, which means it is having an impact.”

The Commissioner said he is pleased at how the community has responded to the lockdown and subsequent restrictions.

“We are locking up a few knuckleheads, but broadly speaking people understand this is for your personal safety, and your loved ones.”

“The nature of this virus is that it’s mutating … it means we are dealing with a much more infectious virus, so our rules have to change and adapt.

“I can’t predict we will do it the same next time around.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo by Matt Jelonek/Getty Images)