PM proposes two sites for possible Perth quarantine hub

The Prime Minister has ticked off two sites in WA that could house returned travellers needing to quarantine.

Scott Morrison has written to the Premier suggesting land at Perth Airport and Jandakot Airport be used for a purpose-built facility.

Mr Morrison wants a deal similar to the one struck in Victoria, whereby the cost and management is shared between federal and state governments.

Mark McGowan has previously said he’d prefer not to embark on building facilities, and would rather see centres such as Yongah Hills and the RAAF Curtin Air Base re-purposed for return overseas travellers.

The Premier is expected to comment on the proposal later today.

(Photo: Getty Images.)