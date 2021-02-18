6PR
Pizza shop gutted by suspicious blaze in Bayswater

7 hours ago
6PR News
The Arson Squad are investigating a suspicious blaze that gutted a Bayswater pizza shop overnight.

The fire started at about 3.30am in the Beechboro Road South premise, and around 25 firefighters worked to bring the blaze under control.

It’s still unknown what sparked the fire but police believe the blaze is suspicious.

It’s estimated the blaze caused about $200,000 damage.

Detective Senior Constable Shannon Stubbs from the Arson Squad praised firefighters for their quick work.

“DFES have turned out full crews and responded to the fire, and blackened it out quickly,” he said.

“Thanks to their hard work we were able to save a lot of the building.”

6PR News reporter Simon Etheridge was at the scene this afternoon.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

