Pilbara brace for possible severe tropical cyclone

People in the Pilbara are being warned to prepare for the possibility of a severe tropical cyclone later this week.

Weather forecasters are keeping a close eye on a tropical low north of the Kimberley, which is expected to move down the coast and strengthen by tomorrow.

It could then move further south and intensify to a category three as it approaches the Pilbara coast.

Residents along the Pilbara coast are being urged to prepare for severe impact.

The system is expected to hit the mainland late Friday or Saturday.

The Bureau of Meteorology are forecasting damaging wind gusts of over 90km/h on Friday.

The last severe cyclone to hit the Pilbara was Cyclone Damien in February last year.

