‘Pick-your-own’: Why WA strawberry farms are opening to the public early

Labour shortages in the strawberry industry have prompted WA growers to open their farms to the public early to pick-their-own.

Strawberry farms don’t usually open to the public until the September/October school holidays.

But WA Strawberry Growers Association spokesperson Jamie Michael said a number of farms will open early.

“There is a lot fewer backpackers around and also a booming WA economy at the moment,” he told Gareth Parker.

“Employment is not a real issue so there is a real struggle to get people out on to farms.

“There is a lot of fruit around and not enough people to pick it, so a lot of growers are opening up over the next few weeks to do pick-your-own.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)