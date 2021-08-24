6PR
‘Pick-your-own’: Why WA strawberry farms are opening to the public early

14 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘Pick-your-own’: Why WA strawberry farms are opening to the public early

Labour shortages in the strawberry industry have prompted WA growers to open their farms to the public early to pick-their-own. 

Strawberry farms don’t usually open to the public until the September/October school holidays.

But WA Strawberry Growers Association spokesperson Jamie Michael said a number of farms will open early. 

“There is a lot fewer backpackers around and also a booming WA economy at the moment,” he told Gareth Parker.

“Employment is not a real issue so there is a real struggle to get people out on to farms.

“There is a lot of fruit around and not enough people to pick it, so a lot of growers are opening up over the next few weeks to do pick-your-own.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the pick-your-own initiative at WA strawberry farms 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
