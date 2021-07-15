Photographer on the hunt for South West redheads

A WA photographer is on the hunt for redheads in the South West to take part in a photography project.

‘The RED Gene Project’ will showcase natural redheads from the region in a coffee table book.

Project manager and photographer Christy Stokes said the project highlights the beauty of the ginger gene.

“I just want to embrace it and I know it is such a unique colour and a unique thing to have.”

(Photo: RED Gene Project/ Facebook.)