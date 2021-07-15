6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Photographer on the hunt for South West redheads

34 mins ago
Steve Mills
Article image for Photographer on the hunt for South West redheads

A WA photographer is on the hunt for redheads in the South West to take part in a photography project.

The RED Gene Project’ will showcase natural redheads from the region in a coffee table book.

Project manager and photographer Christy Stokes said the project highlights the beauty of the ginger gene.

“I just want to embrace it and I know it is such a unique colour and a unique thing to have.”

Press PLAY to hear more abut the project and how you can get involved

(Photo: RED Gene Project/ Facebook.) 

Steve Mills
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882