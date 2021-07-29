Phone call to Docker helps Buddy overturn suspension

Docker Luke Ryan revealed on 6PR Breakfast he had a phone conversation with Sydney telling them Buddy Franklin’s elbow to the head was low impact, not medium.

The Swans used the information to successfully appeal Franklin’s one-match ban with Ryan saying he’s happy to see the Swans great play this week.

“You want to see the best players out there.

“I want to see him out there kicking 1000 goals.”

Ryan added the hit was “all part of footy.”

“It just looked bad but it didn’t really hurt that much,” he said.

The defender also shared with Gareth Parker skipper Nat Fyfe is in good spirits after having season ending shoulder surgery in Melbourne on Monday.

“He’s a tough man,” he said.

The skipper is in no rush to return home.

