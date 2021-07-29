6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Phone call to Docker helps Buddy overturn suspension

10 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Phone call to Docker helps Buddy overturn suspension

Docker Luke Ryan revealed on 6PR Breakfast he had a phone conversation with Sydney telling them Buddy Franklin’s elbow to the head was low impact, not medium.

The Swans used the information to successfully appeal Franklin’s one-match ban with Ryan saying he’s happy to see the Swans great play this week.

“You want to see the best players out there.

“I want to see him out there kicking 1000 goals.”

Ryan added the hit was “all part of footy.”

“It just looked bad but it didn’t really hurt that much,” he said.

The defender also shared with Gareth Parker skipper Nat Fyfe is in good spirits after having season ending shoulder surgery in Melbourne on Monday.

“He’s a tough man,” he said.

The skipper is in no rush to return home.

Press PLAY to hear more:

Gareth Parker
AFLNewsSport
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882