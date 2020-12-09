Pharmacists given green light to administer COVID jab

Pharmacists will be able to administer the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available in Australia. Not everyone is happy about the arrangement, with GPs claiming they should be the only people to do it.

Doctor groups say pharmacists should be excluded because they’re retailers who also sell products and GPs can also provide a general health check-up.

Pharmaceutical Society of Australia WA branch president Dr Fei Sim told Oliver Peterson pharmacists have been giving vaccines in WA since 2015.

“We actually have good evidence that pharmacists are able to administer vaccines very safely and effectively.”

Dr Sim said the aim is to enable as many people as possible in the community to get vaccinated and she believes all medical professionals should be called on to help.

“The argument should be how can we mobilise all vaccinators (sic).

“In this case, I’m saying lets get our doctors, nurses and pharmacists on board…basically anyone with trained immunisation skills to be on board so most people can have the COVID-19 vaccines as soon as it’s available.”

It’s expected the vaccine will be available from March 2021.

