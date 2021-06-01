6PR
Petrol prices soar to three-year high

4 hours ago
6PR News
Petrol prices across Perth have risen to the highest in three years.

The average cost of unleaded has jumped 32 cents this morning to 160.2 cents per litre.

The highest price will be 171.9 cents per litre.

The hike comes as the oil industry continues its rebound from the COVID-19 crash, with renewed demand from motorists and industry driving prices back up.

Some suburban stations are still selling well below the average.

Drivers are encouraged to check the Fuelwatch website to find their cheapest local supplier.

 

