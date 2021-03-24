Petition launched to rename ‘outdated’ Golden Gaytime

A Melbourne man has launched an online petition pushing for the Golden Gaytime to change it’s name, labelling it “outdated” and “offensive”.

Brian Mc started the petition earlier this month and it has since gathered almost 1,000 signatures.

Out in Perth managing director Graeme Watson told 6PR’s Millsy at Midday the petition doesn’t reflect the views of the LGBTQ+ community.

“I don’t think the queer community is calling for it to change, and I don’t think people are finding this offensive in the slightest.”

He said the ice-cream giant has run a number of advertising campaigns in the past supporting the LGBTQ+ community.

“They have stuck with the queer community and been supportive, they are the complete opposite of what this petition claims.”

Brian Mc spoke with Millsy later in the program and said Streets should follow the example of other brands that have been renamed, including redskins and chicos.

“I am fine with the product existing, but I just feel that gay should be removed from it’s name.”

(Photo: Streets Ice Cream.)