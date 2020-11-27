Pet owner claims dog suffered in pain after emergency vet ordeal

A pet owner has told of a distressing experience with an emergency vet after her dog suffered a suspected poisoning.

Kim’s dog Diesel was eventually put down after the 24-hour ordeal, which she claims cost her $2600 in emergency vet bills.

“We noticed he’d lost full control of his body, he couldn’t walk, he couldn’t stand, his bowels had gone, it was terrifying to see.”

Suspecting he may have been poisoned, Kim rushed Diesel to the emergency vet last Sunday, where he was sedated.

She signed a ‘do not resuscitate’ form to ensure her beloved dog did not suffer in pain, but claims that was ignored by the emergency vet.

“My husband phoned and he was told then that Diesel had stopped breathing twice and his heart has stopped once”

The next day the dog was discharged, and Kim took Diesel to her own vet.

She told Gareth Parker “Diesel was very, very unwell … and he was still shaking tremendously.”

Kim later made the decision to have Diesel put down.

“They said to me he is in excruciating pain, terrible, terrible pain.”

