6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Perth’s population growth hotspots..

Perth’s population growth hotspots revealed

9 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Perth’s population growth hotspots revealed

New figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show Ellenbrook’s population is up 2,400 people, recording the largest growth in Western Australia.

Meanwhile Alkimos-Eglinton has the highest growth rate, up 10.2 per cent in 2019-20.

City of Waneroo Mayor, Tracey Roberts, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker there has been a big investment in infrastructure in the area.

“It’s a community within itself,” she said.

“We’ve got good sporting facilities, there is retail, there is something for everybody.”

Perth’s population grew by 1.8 per cent or 37,600 people, recording the second highest growth rate of all Australian capital cities behind Brisbane.

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882