Perth’s population growth hotspots revealed

New figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show Ellenbrook’s population is up 2,400 people, recording the largest growth in Western Australia.

Meanwhile Alkimos-Eglinton has the highest growth rate, up 10.2 per cent in 2019-20.

City of Waneroo Mayor, Tracey Roberts, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker there has been a big investment in infrastructure in the area.

“It’s a community within itself,” she said.

“We’ve got good sporting facilities, there is retail, there is something for everybody.”

Perth’s population grew by 1.8 per cent or 37,600 people, recording the second highest growth rate of all Australian capital cities behind Brisbane.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)